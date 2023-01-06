CMS search committee lays out plan to have a superintendent hired in April

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s search committee Friday laid out a schedule to approve a new superintendent in April, ready to lead the district into the 2023-24 school year.

The plan , which goes to the full board for a vote Tuesday, calls for hiring a consultant in February and launching the search by the end of that month, with finalists selected in March and a contract approved by the end of April.

Board member Summer Nunn, who chairs the search committee, said that’s about the length of a typical search for a superintendent of a large district. But she acknowledged it could be tough.

“We also are aware there’s a higher rate of superintendents who were either fired or left their jobs this past year. So there’s a little bit more competition right now,” she said. “We want to be thorough but also aware of the fact that others are out there looking too.”



The board waited until the November election to get serious about the search so new members could play a role. Nunn, one of five newcomers sworn in last month, said some districts may have already hired consultants, but CMS has an edge because the board has already had a series of public discussions about what people want from the next leader.

The board will vote Tuesday on issuing a formal request for proposals from potential search consultants.

Superintendent Earnest Winston was fired in April, and former Chief of Staff Crystal Hill is under contract as interim superintendent through June 30.