NC superintendent Mo Green talks teacher pay, special education at Concord 'listening session'

North Carolina’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green was in the Charlotte region this week, visiting a school in Concord for a listening session with parents, students, teachers and others.

Green met with an enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night in the auditorium of Harold Winkler Middle School in Concord. It was the latest stop of his “Mo Wants To Know” listening tour.

The state superintendent says he’s trying to hear from people across the state as he shapes the Department of Public Instruction’s strategic plan for education. Guests were asked to share their praise, frustrations and potential solutions.

And “listening” really was the defining word of the night for Green, who seldom weighed in on attendees’ comments. DPI staffers instead passed a microphone around the room for nearly an hour and a half.

There were a few recurring themes — many people called for more support for special education services. That’s something Green told reporters he’s heard around the state.

“We are all working extremely tirelessly," said Madison Liddle, an Exceptional Children teacher. "It is crazy the amount of hours that are being put into everything that we do and we do it because we love children. And that is why we are here, because we love kids and we know they need the support, but there needs to be more.”

Liddle suggested more contacts at the state that teachers could reach out to for support, more reading programs for middle school EC students and more information sessions for parents so parents and teachers can work more closely together.

Parents, meanwhile, called for more state funding for special education and better accountability for when special education plans aren’t being enforced. One suggested a system of local parent advisory committees that could help the state hold schools accountable when special education needs aren’t being met.

Parents also expressed concerns about bullying and mental health. There were also calls for better teacher pay and recruitment. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member Dee Rankin was in attendance. He suggested the state consider a new plan to provide free education at state universities for students with a certain GPA who want to go into teaching.

This week’s listening session was held as federal actions continue to create uncertainty for schools across the country. School districts are navigating the Trump administration’s efforts to cut the federal Department of Education and bans on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Some attendees called for diversity efforts to continue, such as Amanda, a ninth grade student.

“We need more Hispanic resources to support diversity," she said.

She also said she hopes the state will consider student voices as bills move through the General Assembly to restrict cellphone use in classrooms.

At the national level, town halls have recently been infused with tensions over the Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts and other policies. Videos of angry attendees shouting down Republican Congress members have dominated social media and cable news. That wasn’t the case at Green’s event. But partisan politics did seep in, when one attendee weighed in on Green’s election. He beat conservative Republican Michele Morrow, who generated controversy for appearing outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021, protests calling to overturn Joe Biden’s election

“I think there’s one very important thing we need to celebrate, and that’s the fact that our state superintendent beat a f- - -ing insurrectionist," the attendee said.

But Green resisted taking the bait, saying he understands people have different opinions on the election, but urged cooler heads.

“I do things the way I do them in honor of my mother, and she would not abide certain language," Green said. "And so I hope that you’ll hear me that as we have a conversation tonight, that we do it in a way that would honor my mother.”

After the event, Green, a Democrat, told reporters he’s advocating for higher teacher pay and more funding for special education services at the state level, and he praised a Republican-led bill that proposes a significant increase in teacher pay. The state’s strategic plan will be created later this spring.