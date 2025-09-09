CMS superintendent speaks out against Opportunity Scholarships

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

On a night when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders celebrated historic growth in academic performance last school year, Superintendent Crystal Hill denounced the expansion of the state’s voucher program for private schools.

At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Hill noted that North Carolina has yet to pass a state budget this year, leaving school funding initiatives such as teacher raises in limbo three weeks into the school year. At the same time, she noted another $600 million in state funding is set to be released for the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program, as it is set to see increasing annual investment, reaching nearly $1 billion in annual funding by the 2033-34 school year.

“I am very concerned that $1 billion in recurring taxpayer dollars are going to private institutions that have zero requirements and accountability measures in place to receive those public dollars,” Hill said.

Hill said she supports parental choice, but argued that public schools have a long list of requirements and regulations they must maintain to access public dollars, while private schools receiving vouchers do not.

Public schools, for instance, are subject to requirements and accountability measures on building safety, employee and volunteer background checks, employing certified teachers, providing free- and reduced-price meals, exceptional children services, graduation requirements, open meetings laws and more.

“Private schools receiving public dollars for Opportunity Scholarships do not have any of the requirements that I’ve just listed,” Hill said.

Her statement came as the school board celebrated historic academic gains on last year’s state exams, and she urged families to support public schools to continue delivering “documented outcomes” and “measurable results.”