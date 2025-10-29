Charlotte FC drops first home playoff game

Charlotte FC struggled on a wet, cold evening at Bank of America Stadium and lost game 1 of the best-of-three series to New York City 1-nil on Tuesday. Team captain Ashley Westwood said a sluggish start doomed Charlotte.

"First half cost of the game. Simple as that, too many mistakes, giving the ball away cheaply and again, if you're doing that in the playoffs, you get beat and we deserve to get beat, so listen, thankfully we've got two more games to put it right," he said.

The loss sets up a must-win situation Saturday afternoon when Charlotte travels to Yankee Stadium for game two.