NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC drops first home playoff game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 29, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT

Charlotte FC struggled on a wet, cold evening at Bank of America Stadium and lost game 1 of the best-of-three series to New York City 1-nil on Tuesday. Team captain Ashley Westwood said a sluggish start doomed Charlotte.

"First half cost of the game. Simple as that, too many mistakes, giving the ball away cheaply and again, if you're doing that in the playoffs, you get beat and we deserve to get beat, so listen, thankfully we've got two more games to put it right," he said.

The loss sets up a must-win situation Saturday afternoon when Charlotte travels to Yankee Stadium for game two.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain