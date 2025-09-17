© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMS says no criminal investigation of Ardrey Kell spirit rock painting

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says there is no criminal investigation into the pro-Charlie Kirk message that was painted on the Ardrey Kell High School spirit rock last weekend.

School staff had previously told families that the unauthorized painting was considered vandalism, and said that law enforcement was involved.

But on Wednesday, CMS clarified that while law enforcement was contacted, the situation has not resulted in a criminal investigation, and is being managed by school officials.

After the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the rock had been painted to include the message "Live Like Kirk," a Bible verse and message "Freedom 1776."

It’s not the first time the spirit rock has made headlines for a politically contentious issue. In 2020, students decorated the rock to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, but it was later defaced.
Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell