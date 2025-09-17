CMS says no criminal investigation of Ardrey Kell spirit rock painting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says there is no criminal investigation into the pro-Charlie Kirk message that was painted on the Ardrey Kell High School spirit rock last weekend.

School staff had previously told families that the unauthorized painting was considered vandalism, and said that law enforcement was involved.

But on Wednesday, CMS clarified that while law enforcement was contacted, the situation has not resulted in a criminal investigation, and is being managed by school officials.

After the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the rock had been painted to include the message "Live Like Kirk," a Bible verse and message "Freedom 1776."