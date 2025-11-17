© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte afterschool program closes over Border Patrol concerns

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST

OurBRIDGE for Kids is suspending its afterschool programs after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen at its east Charlotte site on Monday morning. The non-profit provides after-school care to immigrant and first-generation children. Executive Director Sil Ganzo says over 20 Border Patrol agents showed up at the site, though they didn’t enter the building. OurBRIDGE will now redirect its resources to supporting families on an individual basis.
