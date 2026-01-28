© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announces two-hour delay Thursday

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:51 PM EST
Students at South Mecklenburg High School.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Students at South Mecklenburg High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the system will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

It will be the fourth consecutive day where this past weekend’s winter weather has impacted operations, following a full closure on Monday and two remote learning days.

In a statement to WFAE Tuesday, assistant communications officer Tom Miner cited icy conditions around school campuses.

“While many roads are improving, our teams are still seeing icy areas on school campuses, sidewalks, parking lots and neighborhood streets,” Miner said. “These conditions make it unsafe for buses, student drivers, and pedestrians.”

Miner said schools were closed to allow staff to continue clearing ice and debris ahead of reopening.
Tags
Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell