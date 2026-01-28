Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announces two-hour delay Thursday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the system will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

It will be the fourth consecutive day where this past weekend’s winter weather has impacted operations, following a full closure on Monday and two remote learning days.

In a statement to WFAE Tuesday , assistant communications officer Tom Miner cited icy conditions around school campuses.

“While many roads are improving, our teams are still seeing icy areas on school campuses, sidewalks, parking lots and neighborhood streets,” Miner said. “These conditions make it unsafe for buses, student drivers, and pedestrians.”

Miner said schools were closed to allow staff to continue clearing ice and debris ahead of reopening.