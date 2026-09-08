© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMS board celebrates academic growth, but achievement gaps remain

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:05 PM EDT
CMS
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Students walk into Dilworth Elementary on the first day of the 2025 school year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools board on Tuesday celebrated academic growth reflected in the district's latest state testing results, while also acknowledging persistent achievement gaps among student groups.

Several board members noted that despite overall gains, Black and Latino students continue to trail their peers on state tests.

Board member Shamaiye Haynes said the district should continue focusing on those disparities even as it recognizes progress.

“In District 2, there are 60% Black people, 14% Hispanic. And so what does that mean when the achievement gap is not closing, even though we’re seeing growth?” Haynes said.

Board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall echoed those concerns.

She described the latest testing results as representing “one of the strongest academic years in recent CMS history,” but said the district must determine how to accelerate student growth in order to close achievement gaps more quickly.

Reid Park Academy
Education
For second straight year, CMS students improve on state tests
James Farrell
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools saw gains across all 18 state testing categories, according to data the state released Wednesday.

Tags
Education CMS Board
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell