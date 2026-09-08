CMS board celebrates academic growth, but achievement gaps remain

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools board on Tuesday celebrated academic growth reflected in the district's latest state testing results, while also acknowledging persistent achievement gaps among student groups.

Several board members noted that despite overall gains, Black and Latino students continue to trail their peers on state tests.

Board member Shamaiye Haynes said the district should continue focusing on those disparities even as it recognizes progress.

“In District 2, there are 60% Black people, 14% Hispanic. And so what does that mean when the achievement gap is not closing, even though we’re seeing growth?” Haynes said.

Board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall echoed those concerns.

She described the latest testing results as representing “one of the strongest academic years in recent CMS history,” but said the district must determine how to accelerate student growth in order to close achievement gaps more quickly.