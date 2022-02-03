© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

North Carolina's governor urges speed as the state's new wind energy panel meets

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST

A state government-led panel dedicated to boost North Carolina's economic environment for wind power projects must work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday while attending the group's first meeting.

Roy Cooper
NC Department of Safety
/
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a COVID-19 news briefing in 2021.

Cooper issued an executive order last June that created the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies, while also setting electricity production goals through offshore wind turbines for the next two decades. His goal for 2040 would generate the equivalent of powering roughly 2.3 million homes.

The 30-member task force, housed in the Department of Commerce, is commissioned to advance such projects and recommend policies that promote offshore wind jobs, develop industry logistics and support equitable access of opportunities for “underserved communities.” The panel, which is directed to report to state leaders annually, includes many members of the education, environmental, travel and tourism and marine industry sectors.

The panel on Thursday planned to review an outside consultant’s report on wind energy for the department released last March. The report predicted North Carolina is well-positioned to attract business from the growing industry, which could generate an estimated $140 billion in total expenditures by 2035.

101420 Dominion Offshore Wind.jpg
Energy & Environment
RELATED: NC Gov. Cooper Sets Ambitious Goal For Offshore Wind Energy By 2040
David Boraks
,

Beyond the need to address climate change, “the earlier we can get into this, the more we can reap the economic benefits from it,” the Democratic governor said while addressing the panel in Wilmington. “It is astounding the amount of clean energy that we can produce and the amount of money that can go in the pockets of North Carolinians.”

A renewable energy company has already proposed an offshore wind project off the northeastern North Carolina coast, roughly 25 miles from Corolla, that Cooper said could produce electricity for 700,000 homes. The federal government also has started the process for leasing a nearly 200-square-mile area east of Wilmington for wind power that could generate electricity for more than 500,000 homes.

Last month, Cooper issued an executive order setting more aggressive goals than he did in 2018 for greenhouse gas reductions and zero-emission vehicles.

A new greenhouse gas emissions inventory report from the state Department of Environmental Quality said the state is currently on pace by 2030 to produce 39% fewer emissions compared to 2005 levels. Cooper’s executive order last month set a 50% reduction goal by 2030.

101420 Dominion Offshore Wind.jpg
Energy & Environment
RELATED: Report Says NC Must Act To Compete In Offshore Wind Industry
David Boraks
,

The inventory report also found the transportation sector is now North Carolina’s leading cause of greenhouse gases, surpassing the energy sector, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The power-generating sector has seen emissions decline by nearly 35% from 2005 to 2018, according to the inventory.

A 2021 state law directs power plants to reduce carbon dioxide output 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, and achieve zero-net CO2 emissions by 2050.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentRoy Cooper
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press