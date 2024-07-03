© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See the path of destruction from Hurricane Beryl

By Mhari Shaw
Published July 3, 2024 at 5:45 PM EDT
Simone Francis gathers items from her home that were blown away as Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 4, 2024 in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Simone Francis gathers items from her home that were blown away as Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 4, 2024 in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.

Updated July 04, 2024 at 16:41 PM ET

Hurricane Beryl continues its destructive streak across the Caribbean and is now headed toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The deadly storm has claimed at least nine lives so far.

Beryl passed just south of Jamaica —avoiding a direct hit— but still caused major damage across the island. 

The storm is now headed towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where it is expected to hit early Friday.

In an aerial view, people in a fishing village recover after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
In an aerial view, people in a fishing village recover after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.
A boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl lays on its side at a dock in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Leo Hudson / AP
/
AP
A boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl lays on its side at a dock in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Mexico, Cancun: Numerous people queue at the international airport before their departure. In preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, around 100 flights are canceled in the popular Mexican vacation region on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Felix Marquez / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mexico, Cancun: Numerous people queue at the international airport before their departure. In preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, around 100 flights are canceled in the popular Mexican vacation region on the Yucatan Peninsula.
People walk past a souvenir shop's storefront boarded up preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Fernando Llano / AP
/
AP
People walk past a souvenir shop's storefront boarded up preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Jungle Simons fixes the roof on a building after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jungle Simons fixes the roof on a building after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.

More than 400,000 tourists are currently vacationing in the region. In preparation, officials have opened up temporary shelters, banned alcohol sales, and evacuated people from small coastal communities. In Tulum, Mexico’s Navy patrolled the streets advising tourists to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

A screen grab captured from a video shows heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Beryl pounding the coast of Jamaica after the powerful storm devastated parts of the southeast Caribbean, where it left a trail of death and destruction in Montego Bay, Jamaica on July 3, 2024. Several people were evacuated as part of the disaster management response.
Curtis Kitchen / Anadolu via Getty Images
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
A screen grab captured from a video shows heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Beryl pounding the coast of Jamaica after the powerful storm devastated parts of the southeast Caribbean, where it left a trail of death and destruction in Montego Bay, Jamaica on July 3, 2024. Several people were evacuated as part of the disaster management response.
Marvin Williams stands on his muddy porch after ocean water reached his home as Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Marvin Williams stands on his muddy porch after ocean water reached his home as Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.
Waves crash ashore as Hurricane Beryl passes through the area on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Waves crash ashore as Hurricane Beryl passes through the area on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.

July 3

Loading...

Pastor Winston Alleyne clears trees felled by Hurricane Beryl in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Lucanus Ollivierre / AP
/
AP
Pastor Winston Alleyne clears trees felled by Hurricane Beryl in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Family members survey their home destroyed in the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Lucanus Ollivierre / AP
/
AP
Family members survey their home destroyed in the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Evacuees from Union Island arrive in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The island, in the Grenadines archipelago, was hit by Hurricane Beryl.
Lucanus Ollivierre / AP
/
AP
Evacuees from Union Island arrive in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The island, in the Grenadines archipelago, was hit by Hurricane Beryl.
Residents try to recover their belongings from their flooded houses after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.
Victor Gonzalez / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Residents try to recover their belongings from their flooded houses after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.
People stand outside their flooded homes after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.
Victor Gonzalez / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
People stand outside their flooded homes after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.

July 2

Fishermen pull a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl back to the dock at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.
Ricardo Mazalan / AP
/
AP
Fishermen pull a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl back to the dock at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.
This image provided by NASA shows Hurricane Beryl from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 1, 2024. Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
NASA / via AP
/
via AP
This image provided by NASA shows Hurricane Beryl from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 1, 2024. Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
A fisherman looks at fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.
Ricardo Mazalan / AP
/
AP
A fisherman looks at fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.

July 1

A man screws a board onto the window of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024. Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Sunday as it threatened the southeast Caribbean with potentially life-threatening winds and storm surge, US trackers said.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A man screws a board onto the window of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024. Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Sunday as it threatened the southeast Caribbean with potentially life-threatening winds and storm surge, US trackers said.
Vehicles line up at a gas station as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Vehicles line up at a gas station as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30.
People disassemble a beach bar's awning in preparation for Hurricane Beryl, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 30.
Ramon Espinosa / AP
/
AP
People disassemble a beach bar's awning in preparation for Hurricane Beryl, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 30.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Energy & Environment
Mhari Shaw