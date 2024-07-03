Photos: See the path of destruction from Hurricane Beryl

Updated July 04, 2024 at 16:41 PM ET

Hurricane Beryl continues its destructive streak across the Caribbean and is now headed toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The deadly storm has claimed at least nine lives so far.

Beryl passed just south of Jamaica —avoiding a direct hit— but still caused major damage across the island.

The storm is now headed towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where it is expected to hit early Friday.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images In an aerial view, people in a fishing village recover after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.

Leo Hudson / AP / AP A boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl lays on its side at a dock in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Felix Marquez / Getty Images / Getty Images Mexico, Cancun: Numerous people queue at the international airport before their departure. In preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, around 100 flights are canceled in the popular Mexican vacation region on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Fernando Llano / AP / AP People walk past a souvenir shop's storefront boarded up preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Jungle Simons fixes the roof on a building after Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 04, 2024, in Old Harbor, Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, continues toward Mexico after passing through Caribbean islands, including Jamaica.

More than 400,000 tourists are currently vacationing in the region. In preparation, officials have opened up temporary shelters, banned alcohol sales, and evacuated people from small coastal communities. In Tulum, Mexico’s Navy patrolled the streets advising tourists to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Curtis Kitchen / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Beryl pounding the coast of Jamaica after the powerful storm devastated parts of the southeast Caribbean, where it left a trail of death and destruction in Montego Bay, Jamaica on July 3, 2024. Several people were evacuated as part of the disaster management response.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Marvin Williams stands on his muddy porch after ocean water reached his home as Hurricane Beryl passed through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Waves crash ashore as Hurricane Beryl passes through the area on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.

July 3

Lucanus Ollivierre / AP / AP Pastor Winston Alleyne clears trees felled by Hurricane Beryl in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Lucanus Ollivierre / AP / AP Family members survey their home destroyed in the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Lucanus Ollivierre / AP / AP Evacuees from Union Island arrive in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The island, in the Grenadines archipelago, was hit by Hurricane Beryl.

Victor Gonzalez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents try to recover their belongings from their flooded houses after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.

Victor Gonzalez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People stand outside their flooded homes after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.

July 2

Ricardo Mazalan / AP / AP Fishermen pull a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl back to the dock at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.

NASA / via AP / via AP This image provided by NASA shows Hurricane Beryl from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 1, 2024. Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

Ricardo Mazalan / AP / AP A fisherman looks at fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.

July 1

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man screws a board onto the window of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024. Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Sunday as it threatened the southeast Caribbean with potentially life-threatening winds and storm surge, US trackers said.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Vehicles line up at a gas station as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30.

Ramon Espinosa / AP / AP People disassemble a beach bar's awning in preparation for Hurricane Beryl, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 30.

