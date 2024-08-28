Duke Energy lowers next year’s electrical rates amid falling fuel prices
State regulators approved Duke’s proposal to adjust rates due to lower fuel costs. Customers in the Duke Energy Carolinas service area — which includes Charlotte, Durham and the Triad — will see the change on their energy bills starting on January 1st.
A typical customer will see their bill shrink by around $5 or 3.6%.
Commercial energy bills will decrease by an average of 7.4%, while industrial rates will remain relatively stable.
Last week state regulators began public hearings on Duke Energy-subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas’ proposed rate hike for gas customers. The company has requested a 15% increase in use rates to recover costs associated with the normal operations and maintenance of Piedmont’s energy infrastructure.