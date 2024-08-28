© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Duke Energy lowers next year’s electrical rates amid falling fuel prices

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT

State regulators approved Duke’s proposal to adjust rates due to lower fuel costs. Customers in the Duke Energy Carolinas service area — which includes Charlotte, Durham and the Triad — will see the change on their energy bills starting on January 1st.

A typical customer will see their bill shrink by around $5 or 3.6%.

Commercial energy bills will decrease by an average of 7.4%, while industrial rates will remain relatively stable.

Last week state regulators began public hearings on Duke Energy-subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas’ proposed rate hike for gas customers. The company has requested a 15% increase in use rates to recover costs associated with the normal operations and maintenance of Piedmont’s energy infrastructure.
