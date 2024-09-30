Kings Mountain slowly reopens after Helene

Kings Mountain is slowly opening up again after Helene took out power to much of the city — including stores and gas stations.

At gas stations there Monday customers were filling up generators and gas containers.

Julian Berger / WFAE Robert Hitchcock stopped at a Circle K gas station in Kings Mountain to fuel his truck before heading to Asheville.

Robert Hitchcock from Matthews stopped at one to fill up his truck. He was headed to Asheville to drop off bottled water and gas.

"A lot of people up there are having hard times and not able to get any help so we decided to do our little bit, a drop in the bucket, and try to help them out and get through a tough time," Hitchcock said.

Although some people leaving the mountains are staying in hotels farther east, hotels around Kings Mountain and Gastonia aren’t full.

Many grocery stores and restaurants in Kings Mountain are also now open as power comes back on.

The Food Lion off East King Street was still closed Monday after it lost power Friday.

Kings Mountain officials say most of the city will have power restored by Monday evening, and the city’s nighttime curfew has been lifted.