NEWS BRIEFS

Duke Energy takes early steps toward a new nuclear plant in central North Carolina

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:34 PM EST
Duke Energy is exploring several options for new nuclear reactors at its Belews Creek site in Stokes County.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy plans to replace its existing coal power plants with nuclear reactors before 2040. These power plants take an average of 10 years to build. 

Duke Energy submitted an early site permit application for potential new nuclear development in North Carolina.

Duke is asking federal regulators to approve a site near the Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County for possible nuclear development to replace the existing coal-burning units.

The utility says the permit would reduce future costs and the risk of delays if it builds a new nuclear plant there. Duke previously estimated that the application would cost around $35 million. The plant itself would cost billions.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
