Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Sunlight is free — now, so are solar panels for some Charlotte homeowners

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:06 AM EST
Charlotte-based RENU Energy Solutions installed this 13-panel solar array on a home in east Charlotte.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
This week’s unseasonably warm weather is a reminder that free energy abounds in the form of the sun’s rays. A new program aims to give Charlotte’s low-income residents access to that energy, free of charge.

Solarize Charlotte offers grants to low-income households to install rooftop solar systems. The city partnered with two nonprofits and Solar Crowdsource, a company that organizes campaigns to lower the cost of clean energy.

Rooftop solar can reduce monthly electricity costs by at least half, according to the program’s organizers.

Only applicants who make 80% or less than the area median income are eligible. The limit varies depending on household size. For example, the limit is roughly $89,000 for a family of four.

Who qualifies?

In addition to owning a home, the applicant must have a roof that is less than 15 years old, receives ample sunlight, and is in good condition.

How does it work? 

Solarize Charlotte a public-private partnership between Charlotte, the Centralina Regional Council, for-profit Solar Crowdsource and two nonprofits.

Charlotte received a U.S. Department of Energy grant for over $775,000 to fund these low-income grants and the group purchase program that finished enrollment in November. That program — Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg — secured low-cost solar installations for homeowners, businesses and nonprofits by purchasing these installations in bulk.

Solar Crowdsource organizes Solarize campaigns nationally, including past N.C. programs such as Solarize the Triangle and Solarize the Triad.

Nonprofits Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte and For The Struggle are handling applications and screening for the program.

Interested applicants can apply online. The deadline to apply is rolling; however, a city official said they plan to finish installations by April 30, 2026.

If the city approves the application, solar installer Renu Energy Solutions will schedule a visit to determine if solar is compatible with the home.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
