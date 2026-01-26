Energy rebate program launches in Mecklenburg and Wake counties to help residents save on electricity

This weekend put a strain on energy grids across the East Coast, as ice downed power lines and frigid cold tested power plants. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality launched an energy rebate program in Mecklenburg and Wake counties that could help alleviate stress on the grid by lowering usage while saving people money on their monthly utility bills.

“Energy Saver NC will help Mecklenburg County families who need it most save money on utility bills, make their homes healthier and more comfortable, reduce pollution emissions and improve our air quality,” N.C. DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said in a written statement.

Energy Saver NC is now available in all counties across North Carolina. The program launched in eastern North Carolina early last year. Community advocate Meech Carter is a member of the N.C. League of Conservation Voters, where she helps people get relief from burdensome utility bills. She said one of the highest bills she’d seen came from a homeowner in Edgecombe County, who paid $960 for electricity.

“That bill was from a woman who got an oversized heating unit during COVID because that's all there was,” Carter said.

The state-run program offers residents rebates on household upgrades that reduce monthly utility bills. Applicants may receive up to $16,000 toward new appliances, better insulation, or other purchases that help a home consume electricity more efficiently. That might include:

Heat pumps

Energy-efficient HVAC units

Electric stoves

Air sealing

Renters and multifamily building owners can apply, though renters require approval from their landlord.