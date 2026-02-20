U.S. Energy Department selects Duke Energy for 'Beautiful Clean Coal' grant in North Carolina

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Duke Energy to receive funding for one of its “beautiful clean coal” initiatives.

The federal government plans to pay to keep coal plants open longer. It recently selected Duke Energy’s two-unit coal-burning plant to receive up to $34 million.

The utility will now enter into negotiations with federal regulators to determine the final dollar amount.

"We evaluate and take every opportunity to reduce cost for our customers, including seeking federal grants," said Riley Cook, a Duke Energy spokesperson. "So, we appreciate the White House granting these funds."

The utility plans to extend the life of the Belews Creek Steam Station to 2040. This grant will fund maintenance, including upgrading fans and boilers. The goal is to make this 2,220-megawatt plant run more efficiently, increase reliability and save money.