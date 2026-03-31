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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Federal energy grant could save NC ratepayers on future rate hikes

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
South Carolina officials are studying whether the state should join a regional electricity transmission organization.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Transmission lines.

The U.S. Department of Energy is offering $1.9 billion for transmission upgrades. This includes replacing conductors, installing better technologies to monitor the grid, and large-scale projects to transmit power across regions.

Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney Nick Jimenez has been following Duke Energy’s resource planning proceedings closely.

"This round really looks tailor-made to deal with a lot of the challenges and opportunities that we've been talking about in North Carolina," Jimenez said.

Transmission upgrades could allow Duke and other utilities to interconnect new renewable resources, improve regional energy security and shore up the state’s climate resilience — and save money in the process.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said the utility is currently evaluating whether to apply. The utility would have to submit some materials by April 2 to maintain eligibility.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner