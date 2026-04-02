‘There are days I don’t even turn anything on.’ Ratepayers push back against Duke Energy Progress rate hikes

Duke Energy is asking permission from state regulators to raise rates for both its North Carolina companies. But first, the public has a chance to weigh in.

State regulators hosted a virtual hearing Wednesday night on Duke Energy Progress’s rate hike request. The utility is asking to raise the average monthly rate by $28.06 next year and $6.59 in 2028.

61-year-old cancer survivor Gloria Mathey said she lives on a fixed income and can’t afford for her bill to increase any higher.

“There are days I don’t even turn anything on because I don’t want anything to trigger that electric bill,” Mathey said. “I unplug everything as I’m walking around and I drive everybody crazy with that.”

Mathey said she is already making difficult choices about which bills to pay each month.

The utility says it needs to raise rates to cover infrastructure projects, including coal ash basin closures, new gas-burning plants and extending coal plant lifetimes.

The rate hikes would increase Duke’s returns to 10.95%.

State regulators are hosting a virtual hearing for Duke Energy Carolinas, which covers the central part of the state, next Tuesday.

Are you interested in commenting on the Duke Energy hearings?

Even if you miss the public hearing, you can still submit a statement of position on the Utility Commission’s website . You’ll need the relevant docket number for your comment:

E-2 SUB 1380: Duke Energy Progress is asking to raise average monthly rates by $28.06 in 2027 and $6.59 in 2028.

Duke Energy Progress is asking to raise average monthly rates by $28.06 in 2027 and $6.59 in 2028. E-7 Sub 1329: Duke Energy Carolinas is asking to raise average monthly rates by $17.22 in 2027 and $6.34 in 2028.

Duke Energy Carolinas is asking to raise average monthly rates by $17.22 in 2027 and $6.34 in 2028. E-100 Sub 207: Duke Energy’s resource plan, also known as its carbon plan, which includes the utility’s roadmap to building new power plants.

You can also share your thoughts with WFAE! Write me an email or send a voice message with your thoughts on these proceedings.