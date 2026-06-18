Charlotte’s Green Crown Program returns with the goal to promote sustainable practices.

Charlotte’s Green Crown Program recognizes food businesses using sustainable practices. The program cooled down during the COVID pandemic , as businesses focused on public health and relied heavily on single use take out containers and utensils. Now, the program is being revamped with new applications for catering and hospitality businesses, helping eco-conscious customers find places that reflect their values.

Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience Director Robyn Byers said sustainable practices like purchasing and using energy efficient appliances are also a way to help the bottom line.

"Restaurants that actually implement energy efficiency upgrades, the research shows that on average they can reduce their utility bills by about 10 to 30% a month,” Byers said.