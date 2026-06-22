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Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Mecklenburg County gives out free fans for seniors and adults with disabilities

WFAE
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
David Anderson Montes Lara
/
WFAE
There are 600 fans to be given out.

At Tyvola Senior Center the fans were disappearing fast, Monday morning, all in an effort to keep seniors and disabled adults chill during the summer heat.

Recreation Supervisor Trina Palmer said the program helps older adults stay cool when heat becomes harder on the body.

“As we get older, we don’t cool as well as we used to, so it’s important to have cooling mechanisms.”

And with electricity bills rising, A/C can be expensive. The program is for Mecklenburg County residents 60 and older, and adults receiving disability income. They must bring ID showing age and current address to receive a fan.

For Mecklenburg county senior Elizabeth, who asked to use only her first name, the fan is a fallback if her ac goes out.

“Even though I have air conditioning in my home, you never know when that unit might go and so I'm using this as a backup.”

Fans are available at 10 county Park and Recreation locations while supplies last.

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