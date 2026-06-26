Free program to help Charlotte-area residents understand coyotes

If you’ve seen or heard coyotes in your neighborhood, a free educational program Saturday may help.

The session is designed to answer questions and discuss coyote behavior, why the animals have become common in suburban neighborhoods and how residents can safely coexist with them.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, in partnership with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, is offering the program Saturday at 10 a.m. at Quest Nature Center on Sample Road in Huntersville.