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NEWS BRIEFS

Free program to help Charlotte-area residents understand coyotes

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
Coyote
Pixabay
Coyote

If you’ve seen or heard coyotes in your neighborhood, a free educational program Saturday may help.

The session is designed to answer questions and discuss coyote behavior, why the animals have become common in suburban neighborhoods and how residents can safely coexist with them.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, in partnership with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, is offering the program Saturday at 10 a.m. at Quest Nature Center on Sample Road in Huntersville.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports