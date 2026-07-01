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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Gaston County buys Catawba Cove from Duke Energy for future park

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 1, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT
Gaston County purchased 562 undeveloped acres along Lake Wylie in Belmont for a future public park.
Gaston County
Gaston County purchased 562 undeveloped acres along Lake Wylie in Belmont for a future public park.

Gaston County purchased 562 undeveloped acres from Duke Energy along Lake Wylie in Belmont for a future public park. The goal is to increase public access to the lake and preserve land that directly contributes to water and habitat quality.

Gaston County Commissioner Jim Bailey said the future park would serve as a catalyst for “expanding recreational access to the South Point area for many years to come.”

The county plans to add hiking and mountain bike trails, lake access and connections to the existing Carolina Thread Trail.

The park entrance and on-site parking will start on New Hope Road, letting the public explore the Catawba Cove area.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner