Gaston County buys Catawba Cove from Duke Energy for future park

Gaston County purchased 562 undeveloped acres from Duke Energy along Lake Wylie in Belmont for a future public park. The goal is to increase public access to the lake and preserve land that directly contributes to water and habitat quality.

Gaston County Commissioner Jim Bailey said the future park would serve as a catalyst for “expanding recreational access to the South Point area for many years to come.”

The county plans to add hiking and mountain bike trails, lake access and connections to the existing Carolina Thread Trail.

The park entrance and on-site parking will start on New Hope Road, letting the public explore the Catawba Cove area.