© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Fort Mill schools join Silfab legal fight, citing student safety concerns

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:20 AM EST

The Fort Mill School District has filed a counterclaim lawsuit against Silfab Solar and York County, arguing that the ongoing legal dispute over the solar panel manufacturer overlooks health and safety concerns for thousands of students and staff at nearby schools.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the district's school board authorized the legal action late last month after Silfab and York County sued each other over whether the company's planned manufacturing operation is permitted at its Fort Mill site.

In their filings, Silfab and the county have asked a judge to determine whether the company is bound by a separate judge's ruling issued in July. That ruling upheld a decision by the York County Board of Zoning Appeals that found solar panel manufacturing is not allowed at the site under its light industrial zoning designation.

The school district's counterclaim argues that the legal battle has failed to adequately address potential health and safety impacts on students and employees at schools located next to the proposed manufacturing facility.

Silfab has appealed the July zoning decision to the South Carolina Court of Appeals.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports