Hornets drop fifth straight with loss to Nets

The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak reached five games Thursday night with a 114-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets had previously beaten Brooklyn this season, but they could not complete a season sweep as the Nets pulled away for the victory.

Guard Sion James said Charlotte got away from the style of play that helped it start the game well.

"We just got away from doing the things that worked well for us," James said. "Our pace slowed down, we started having careless turnovers and Porter Junior got hot and we didn't make the adjustments in real time like we're supposed to."

The Hornets also lost guard Kon Knueppel early in the game. Knueppel left after six minutes while limping and did not return.