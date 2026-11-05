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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets drop fifth straight with loss to Nets

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:22 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak reached five games Thursday night with a 114-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets had previously beaten Brooklyn this season, but they could not complete a season sweep as the Nets pulled away for the victory.

Guard Sion James said Charlotte got away from the style of play that helped it start the game well.

"We just got away from doing the things that worked well for us," James said. "Our pace slowed down, we started having careless turnovers and Porter Junior got hot and we didn't make the adjustments in real time like we're supposed to."

The Hornets also lost guard Kon Knueppel early in the game. Knueppel left after six minutes while limping and did not return.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain