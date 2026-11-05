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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers adjust under new coordinator ahead of Broncos matchup

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:28 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers are preparing for Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos with a new defensive coordinator leading the unit.

Todd Wash, who had served as the Panthers' defensive line coach, was promoted after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was fired last week following two consecutive losses.

The Panthers have struggled to stop the run this season and are dealing with injuries to several key players. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown said any changes under Wash may not be immediately noticeable, but the defense is focused on moving forward together.

"You put your feelings aside and you go out and work," Brown said. "I think that's in every job in this world, right? For us, it's just been sticking together this week. You hate it, but you stick together and you get through it."

The Panthers enter Sunday's game with a 3-4 record and remain atop the NFC South standings.

Kickoff against the Broncos, who are 6-2, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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