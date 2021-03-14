© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Duke Orders Undergrads To Quarantine Due To COVID Outbreak

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
duke_university_chapel.PNG
OZinOH
/
Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

DURHAM — Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for “flagrant or repeat violators.”

Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students. There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.

The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

HealthDuke University
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press