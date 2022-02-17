© 2022 WFAE
Health

NC governor, House speaker take different tacks on ending mask mandates

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms,
Claire Donnelly
Published February 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
Tim Moore screen shot.png
House Speaker Tim Moore (center) called Rep. David Willis of Union County (left) to stand beside him Thursday as he introduced a bill to end school mask mandates.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore Thursday introduced a “Free the Smiles” bill that would allow all students to opt out of wearing masks in public schools.

In a speech to the House Education Committee he said it will protect children from being forced to continue wearing masks and protect school boards from liability connected with mask decisions.

"But most importantly, it is going to reaffirm the absolute right that parents should be the ones making these decisions for their children. And not government," Moore said.

The Republican speaker's remarks came hours before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a 3 p.m. news conference on mask guidance. Cooper's communications director, Ford Porter, tweeted that Cooper will encourage an end to local mask mandates. He cited the decline in COVID-19 cases and the widespread availability of vaccines.

School boards have already begun dropping mask mandates for staff and students. The North Carolina School Boards Association tracker says 59 school districts currently allow staff and students to go unmasked, while 56 still require masks indoors. Mandates remain in place in the largest districts, including Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford.

Moore called Rep. David Willis of Union County to the podium with him as he spoke, calling Willis a major supporter of ending mandates. Moore said the bill is needed "because some of the districts do it differently."

"Union County may lift the mask mandate but Charlotte-Mecklenburg may not," Moore said. "Look, those kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg deserve to be protected just as much as every other child."

Some Democrats on the House Education Committee said they're eager to see mask mandates end, but questioned whether the bill removes options that could be needed if conditions change.

"I just want to make sure we are considering not taking away local control because that is what the teachers are concerned about as well," said Rep. Kandie Smith of Pitt County.

The House Education Committee did not vote on the bill, but Moore said he hopes it will be approved unanimously when the committee does vote.

Union County Public Schools dropped its mask requirement when the school year began in August. CMS has required face coverings since the pandemic began.

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted Wednesday night to lift the countywide indoor mask mandate, effective Feb. 26. The school board plans to discuss its mask plan at Tuesday's meeting.

MasksHouse Speaker Tim MooreRoy Cooper
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
