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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County reports drop in uninsured rate

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County Public Health is releasing a new report on primary care access that shows a drop in the uninsured rate in the county as well as gaps in use of primary care. It says communities in Mecklenburg County that are less likely than others to have access to insurance include younger adults, males, certain racial and ethnic minorities, and foreign-born non-citizens. Residents across the county also make visits to emergency departments and hospitals that are avoidable with better access to quality primary care.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports