Charlotte program expands into the community to help support people with visual impairments navigate technology

Lions Services is expanding its Charlotte-based program designed to help people who are visually impaired learn how to use technology and better navigate daily life.

The nonprofit’s Assistive Technology Instruction program is now open to anyone in the community who needs support. It offers free training on computers, smartphones, and other devices, helping participants relearn how to complete everyday tasks.

“We’re going to be doing it also through Zoom, so people who don’t have transportation, we can do it that way, and we’re also going to be going out to people’s residences who can’t get to us,” said Laurie Ledwell, the person who oversees the program.

Participants learn a range of skills using adaptive tools powered by artificial intelligence. Ledwell said the goal is to build independence by getting participants to peform every day taks using technology.

“Read their mail or read the thermostat in their house or, you know, just different daily living tasks that, you know, when you’re blind are very hard to accomplish on your own,” she said. “This technology we have now, like with AI, just helps tremendously.”

There are few requirements to participate. Ledwell said individuals must be blind or have low vision and be motivated to practice what they learn.

“I can teach them all day, but they have to go home and practice and learn the commands,” she said.

The program has supported about 60 people since launching roughly a year and a half ago. Chris Wolfe, who is visually impaired, said the training has changed his relationship with technology.

“I’ve gone from wanting to throw that computer out the window to I can’t get enough of it and learning more and more every day,” Wolfe said. “I feel totally positive with what’s going on.”

Those interested can sign up here.