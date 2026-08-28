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Hundreds expected to attend Charlotte ceremony that recognizes overdose victims

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
Hundreds are expected to attend a ceremony in Charlotte on Saturday that aims to raise awareness of overdoses in the community.
Josh Bone
/
Anchor of Hope Sober Living
Hundreds are expected to attend a ceremony in Charlotte on Saturday that aims to raise awareness of overdoses in the community.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Charlotte on Saturday for a candlelight vigil to recognize those who have died from overdoses and raise awareness about addiction recovery.

The event is being held at Pritchard Church on South Boulevard in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. Organizers say the ceremony will honor people lost to addiction and offer support and hope to individuals and families affected by substance use.

Community members are expected to share personal stories about addiction, recovery, and resilience. Counselors and other care providers will be available for support.

"This event really is just a celebration of the fact that recovery is possible and really focuses on the loss and the significance of overdose and how it affects our community," said Josh Bone, founder of Anchor of Hope Sober Living, one of the organizations helping organize the event.

Bone, who has been sober for more than nine years, said he wants attendees to see that they can overcome addiction.

"The fact that we lose people to the disease of addiction nearly on a daily basis, we want to recognize and celebrate them, but at the same time, we want to show that fighting addiction is possible," Bone said. "People do recover."

Mecklenburg County is expected to receive close to $75 million over the next 18 years to tackle the opioid crisis. Some of those funds are going to Queen City Harm Reduction, who support community members impacted by substance use.
Race & Equity
Overdose deaths among Black, Hispanic residents have surged in Mecklenburg County
Elvis Menayese

Mecklenburg County recorded at least 279 fatal overdoses in 2024, an increase of 35 deaths over five years.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese