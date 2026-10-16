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NEWS BRIEFS

Atrium Health announces $340 million investment for behavioral health hospital

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 16, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT
An outdoor rendering of the Behavioral Health Hospital
Atrium Health
An outdoor rendering of the Behavioral Health Hospital

Atrium Health is committing $340 million over five years to expand access to behavioral healthcare across the Charlotte region.

The investment includes plans for a new behavioral health hospital at an existing facility in University City on David Taylor Drive. Atrium says the hospital will have 168 inpatient beds for children and adults, a net increase of more than 100 beds.

The system says demand for behavioral health services has continued to rise, including among children. CEO Eugene Woods said the investment will be crucial in the Charlotte area.

"Placed with advanced treatment, therapeutic outdoor spaces, a program that supports healing through art, music, connection, and hope," Woods said. "A bright healing place where children, adolescents, and adults are treated with dignity and an environment designed around their needs."

The expansion will also include a behavioral health emergency department, crisis stabilization services and additional outpatient care.

Atrium expects the new hospital to open in 2028.
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Health Atrium Health
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.