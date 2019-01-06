© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Look At The Fashion

By Nicole Werbeck
Milton Guevara
Published January 6, 2019 at 6:45 PM EST
Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o
Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o

Bows are tied, dresses are zipped, and the red carpet is rolled out. The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles glimmers with stars as the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards ensues. The show, which airs live on NBC, is hosted Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh—the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively. Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right

Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba

Timothee Chalamet
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet

Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Billy Porter

Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right

Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right

Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right

Bradley Cooper
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper

Terry Crews
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Terry Crews

Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right

Ricky Martin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ricky Martin

Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right

Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right

Constance Wu
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Constance Wu

Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right

Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg

Connie Britton
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Connie Britton

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub

Carol Burnett
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Carol Burnett

Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right

Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right

Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.

Gina Rodriguez
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez

Willem Dafoe
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right

Nation & World
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Milton Guevara
See stories by Milton Guevara