Nation & World

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On Aug. 16

By Robin Hilton
Ann PowersLyndsey McKennaSidney Madden
Published August 16, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Boston rapper Cousin Stizz. His latest release, <em>Searching For My Next Thrill, </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out this week.
Sleater-Kinney took a lot of chances on its latest album, The Center Won't Hold, upending its much beloved sound to experiment with strange sonics, dark textures and surprising forms. The result is one of the most adventurous, exciting – and best – albums the band has ever made. We open this week's New Music Friday with a look at how and why The Center Won't Holdworks and what the recent departure of drummer Janet Weiss means for the band at this point in its quarter-century long career. Also on the show: R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz, country singer Lillie Mae, the literary rock of The Hold Steady and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lyndsey McKenna and Sidney Madden as they share their picks for the best albums out on Aug. 16.

Featured Albums:

  • Sleater-Kinney - The Center Won't Hold
    Featured Songs: "The Center Won't Hold" and "The Dog, The Body"

  • Frank Turner - No Man's Land
    Featured Song: "Nica"

  • Snoh Aalegra - Ugh, Those Feels Again
    Featured Song: "Find Someone Like You"

  • Cousin Stizz - Trying to Find My Next Thrill
    Featured Songs: "STP" and "The Message"

  • Shura - Forevher
    Featured Songs: "The Stage" and "Tommy"

  • Lillie Mae - Other Girls
    Featured Song: "Love Dilly Love"

  • Rodney Crowell - Texas
    Featured Song: "Flatland Hillbillies"

  • The Hold Steady - Thrashing Thru The Passion
    Featured Song: "Entitlement Crew"

    • Other Notable Albums Out Aug 16:Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild;Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Dragons;Jason Lytle - Nylon and Juno;Madison Cunningham - Who Are You Now;Maria Usbeck - Envejeciendo;Oso Oso - Basking in the Glow;The Rails - Cancel The Sun.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton
    Ann Powers
    Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs .
    See stories by Ann Powers
    Lyndsey McKenna
    See stories by Lyndsey McKenna
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    See stories by Sidney Madden