NEWS UPDATES JULY 2023

A body has been recovered after a day-long search for a missing boater on Lake Norman, according to Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue. The identity of the boater and a cause of death have not been released. First responders began their search Saturday night in hopes of a rescue, officials said.

They believed the boater went missing around marker D9, but searchers eventually moved to the area near The Sandbar Lake Norman (D5). The search became a recovery effort Sunday, as teams from Cornelius and Sherrills Ford endured rough lake conditions and high temperatures.

They located the body of the missing boater Sunday afternoon.

Cornelius police and the state Wildlife Resources Commission are handling the investigation.