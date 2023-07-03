LIVE UPDATES
NEWS UPDATES JULY 2023
Boater dies in Lake Norman on busy holiday weekend
A body has been recovered after a day-long search for a missing boater on Lake Norman, according to Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue. The identity of the boater and a cause of death have not been released. First responders began their search Saturday night in hopes of a rescue, officials said.
They believed the boater went missing around marker D9, but searchers eventually moved to the area near The Sandbar Lake Norman (D5). The search became a recovery effort Sunday, as teams from Cornelius and Sherrills Ford endured rough lake conditions and high temperatures.
They located the body of the missing boater Sunday afternoon.
Cornelius police and the state Wildlife Resources Commission are handling the investigation.
Popular Carowinds roller coaster shuttered due to cracked pillar
Visitors to Charlotte's Carowinds amusement park this weekend won't be riding the Fury 325 rollercoaster.
The ride — which is billed as "the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” and "North America's longest steel coaster" at over 1.25 miles long — was closed down Friday after a large crack was found in one of the coaster's support pillars.
"It separated like that. Every car came through. Every time it shook. It separated like it did," Jeremy Wagner, a Carowinds visitor, who claimed to have reported the crack to Carowinds and a local fire department, told WRAL.
In a statement to WCCB-TV on Friday, Carowinds said: “Fury 325 (has been closed) after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”
According to Carowinds' website, the Fury 325 "crosses both North and South Carolina state lines."
The Fury, which is located above the front entrance of Carowinds, features:
- a massive 190-foot-tall barrel turn.
- a high-speed S-curve reaching speeds of up to 95 mph.
- with trains reaching a height of 325 feet.
- and an 81-degree drop.