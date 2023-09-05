NEWS UPDATES SEPTEMBER 2023

LIVE UPDATES
CATS says inexperienced drivers could be causing train derailments
Charlotte Area Transit System interim chief executive Brent Cagle said Tuesday that less experienced light-rail operators could be leading to an unusual number of minor derailments inside the rail yard.
Because of staffing shortages, CATS has been working quickly to hire new drivers, including for the Lynx Blue Line. But Cagle said their inexperience could be leading to a spike in derailments.
“They are all properly trained, and they have gone through and successfully completed their training, but these are operators with four, six, eight months of experience and they are learning,” Cagle said.
Cagle said the transit system is working to install better lighting inside the rail maintenance yard, as well as a new safety product that gives operators a green light when it’s OK to switch tracks inside the yard.
CATS has had at least four derailments inside the rail yard in 2023 and 2022, along with a May 22 derailment while a Lynx Train was carrying passengers.
Cagle also sought to reassure the public.
“Internally we are concerned but as a passenger, this is not cause for alarm,” he said.
The May 2022 derailment - which did not cause any injuries - was due to CATS not performing required maintenance on rail cars. The state imposed a 35 miles per hour speed limit on all Lynx trains, which remains in effect.
One person shot dead in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday in north Charlotte.
Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to an apartment building on Orchard Trace Lane, just off Interstate 85, for a report of a shooting. They found one person shot dead.
No other information had been released by CMPD as of midday Monday. WSOC reported that the victim was a woman with three grown children and several grandchildren, and that her car was also stolen.
Heat fells 21 people at HBCU Battle of the Bands on Sunday
A Battle of the Bands event featuring music from a dozen historically Black colleges and university marching bands was derailed Sunday afternoon by a wave of heat-related illnesses that sent seven people to a hospital.
The event was held at the American Legion Memorial Stadium, just outside uptown. High temperatures Sunday reached almost 90 degrees, with a heat index reading of 90.
The Charlotte Fire Department said 21 people were evaluated for heat-related illness symptoms and seven required transport to a hospital. One of those patients was in serious condition, paramedics said.
First responders brought the county's mass casualty event bus and used four ambulances on a rotation to shuttle and evaluate patients.
Charlotte Fire, along with @MecklenburgEMS, evaluated 21 people for heat related illness at the American Legion Memorial Stadium on Charlottetowne Ave this afternoon. 7 required medical transport. pic.twitter.com/5tNEfLC9dZ— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 4, 2023