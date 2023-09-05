NEWS UPDATES SEPTEMBER 2023

Charlotte Area Transit System interim chief executive Brent Cagle said Tuesday that less experienced light-rail operators could be leading to an unusual number of minor derailments inside the rail yard.

Because of staffing shortages, CATS has been working quickly to hire new drivers, including for the Lynx Blue Line. But Cagle said their inexperience could be leading to a spike in derailments.

“They are all properly trained, and they have gone through and successfully completed their training, but these are operators with four, six, eight months of experience and they are learning,” Cagle said.

Cagle said the transit system is working to install better lighting inside the rail maintenance yard, as well as a new safety product that gives operators a green light when it’s OK to switch tracks inside the yard.

CATS has had at least four derailments inside the rail yard in 2023 and 2022, along with a May 22 derailment while a Lynx Train was carrying passengers.

Cagle also sought to reassure the public.

“Internally we are concerned but as a passenger, this is not cause for alarm,” he said.

The May 2022 derailment - which did not cause any injuries - was due to CATS not performing required maintenance on rail cars. The state imposed a 35 miles per hour speed limit on all Lynx trains, which remains in effect.