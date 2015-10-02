Is The Professional Pecking Order Doing More Harm Than Good?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Meaning Of Work.

About Margaret Heffernan's TED Talk

Drawing from an experiment with chickens, entrepreneur Margaret Heffernan explains how our cultural obsession with individual success is threatening our potential for collaboration and productivity.

About Margaret Heffernan

Margaret Heffernan began her career in radio and television production. She built a strong track record as a producer at the BBC before going on to run the film and television producer trade association IPPA. In the U.S., she became a serial entrepreneur and CEO in the wild early days of web business.

Heffernan now helps other companies make work more meaningful and fun. She also blogs for The Huffington Post and Inc.com. Her latest book, Beyond Measure: The Big Impact Of Small Changes, a TED Books original, explores the small steps companies can make that lead to big changes in their culture.

