Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More
This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. This year's featured performers include Courtney Barnett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers, Parquet Courts and more.
Starting Tuesday, enjoy three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — which will be available to live-stream via NPR Music and . Find the full schedule of set times below.
All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.
TUESDAY MAY 15
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 – Craig Stickland
7:30-7:55 – Sunny War
8-8:25 – Parquet Courts
8:30-8:55 – Mitski
9-9:25 – Nilüfer Yanya
9:30-10 – Phoebe Bridgers
10:05-10:30 – Lucy Dacus
10:35-11:05 – Rayland Baxter
11:10-11:40 – Gang of Youths
WEDNESDAY MAY 16
Free At Noon
12-12:25 – Titus Andronicus
12:30-1 – Courtney Barnett
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 – Ricky Hell & The Voidboys
7:30-7:55 – Jacob Banks
8-8:25 – White Denim
8:30-8:55 – Mt. Joy
9-9:25 – Starcrawler
9:30-10 – Natalie Prass
10:05-10:30 – Jeff Rosenstock
10:35-11:05 – Low Cut Connie
THURSDAY MAY 17
Free At Noon
12-12:25 – Jade Bird
12:30-1 – Brandi Carlile
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 – William Prince
7:30-7:55 – The Wood Brothers
8-8:25 – King Tuff
8:30-8:55 – The Record Company
9-9:25 – Hop Along
9:30-10 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
10:05-10:30 – Sweet Spirit
10:35-11:05 – Angelique Kidjo
FRIDAY MAY 18
Free At Noon
12-12:25 – Belly
12:30-1 – Editors
