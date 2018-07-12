© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Justin Vernon And Aaron Dessner's New Band, Big Red Machine, Announces Debut Album

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 12, 2018 at 11:18 AM EDT
Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of Big Red Machine.
Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of Big Red Machine.

Last month, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon announced a collection of ambitious new collaborations with The National's Aaron Dessner, within a new band together called Big Red Machine --Dessner's brother Bryce has joined the duo in launching and in Berlin.

The announcement of PEOPLE's launch came with the release of four new Big Red Machine songs, each of which pairs Vernon's ambiguously beautiful words and voice with Dessner's busily unpredictable sound collages. Now, the band has announced that it's got a full-length, self-titled debut — recorded with an assortment of guest collaborators — for release on August 31. A full track list is below, but in the meantime, you can revel in fully 40 percent of Big Red Machine's recorded output right here.

Big Red Machine track list:

"Deep Green"

"Gratitude"

"Lyla"

"Air Stryp"

"Hymnostic"

"Forest Green"

"OMBD"

"People Lullaby"

"I Won't Run From It"

"Melt"

Big Red Machine comes out August 31 via Jagjaguwar.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson