Meet host Tim Funk

Tim Funk spent most of his 40-year journalism career at The Charlotte Observer, covering politics in its Raleigh bureau and, later, as its Washington correspondent. His other Observer beats over the years included race and immigration, TV and radio, and faith & values.

As one of the Observer's political reporters, he covered the governor's office, the state legislature, U.S. Sen. John Edwards' first campaign for president (and vice president), the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte (plus seven other national political conventions), and numerous elections.

A Kentucky native, Funk has a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and has won several state and national awards.