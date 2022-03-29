© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside Politics: Election 2022 podcast cover art
Inside Politics: Election 2022

North Carolina's political maps and assessing the state's Democratic and Republican parties

Published March 29, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
interim congresss map 2022 again.jpg
NC Courts
/
A three-judge panel told North Carolina lawmakers to use this interim map for the 2022 U.S. House election. Maps the General Assembly redrew for state legislative seats were approved by the court.

In this first episode of Inside Politics: Election 2022, we discuss the political maps in place for North Carolina’s congressional and legislative races. We’ll be joined by J. Michael Bitzer, a politics and history professor at Catawba College and author of "Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battlelines in the Tar Heel State."

And then we’ll assess the state of North Carolina’s Democratic and Republican parties, and their challenges. We’ll talk to Democratic political consultant Aisha Dew; and Larry Shaheen, a Republican consultant. Both are based in Mecklenburg County.

Inside Politics: Election 2022
Stay Connected
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison
Tim Funk
See stories by Tim Funk
Jim Morrill
See stories by Jim Morrill