North Carolina's political maps and assessing the state's Democratic and Republican parties

In this first episode of Inside Politics: Election 2022, we discuss the political maps in place for North Carolina’s congressional and legislative races. We’ll be joined by J. Michael Bitzer, a politics and history professor at Catawba College and author of "Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battlelines in the Tar Heel State."

And then we’ll assess the state of North Carolina’s Democratic and Republican parties, and their challenges. We’ll talk to Democratic political consultant Aisha Dew; and Larry Shaheen, a Republican consultant. Both are based in Mecklenburg County.