Aimy Steele on the New North Carolina Project and a look at North Carolina's unaffiliated voters

Today we’re joined by Aimy Steele, founder and executive director of the New North Carolina Project. If you haven’t heard of it, you’ve probably heard who motivated it.

That’s Georgia’s Stacy Abrams, whose efforts with the group New Georgia Project are largely credited with turning Georgia blue in 2020.

The New North Carolina Project hopes to have similar success.

We’ll also talk about the rise of unaffiliated voters with Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University.

Unaffiliated voters recently became the largest voting bloc in North Carolina. They outnumber Democrats by nearly 20,000 voters, and Republicans by about 320,000.