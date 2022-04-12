© 2022 WFAE
Inside Politics: Election 2022

Aimy Steele on the New North Carolina Project and a look at North Carolina's unaffiliated voters

Published April 12, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT
Aimy Steele

Today we’re joined by Aimy Steele, founder and executive director of the New North Carolina Project. If you haven’t heard of it, you’ve probably heard who motivated it.

That’s Georgia’s Stacy Abrams, whose efforts with the group New Georgia Project are largely credited with turning Georgia blue in 2020.

The New North Carolina Project hopes to have similar success.

We’ll also talk about the rise of unaffiliated voters with Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University.

Unaffiliated voters recently became the largest voting bloc in North Carolina. They outnumber Democrats by nearly 20,000 voters, and Republicans by about 320,000.

Inside Politics: Election 2022
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
Tim Funk
Jim Morrill
