SouthBound: Political Scientist Andra Gillespie Diagnoses The Last Four Years - Was It A Virus Or A Cancer?

Andra Gillespie is director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University in Atlanta.

Photo by Addison Hill

Before joining the faculty at Emory, she worked as an analyst for Democratic pollster Mark Mellman. Her research focuses on the political leadership of the post-civil rights generation. She writes and teaches about race and American politics.

As you can imagine, these past four years she’s been busy.

We talked about the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, including the new vice president, Kamala Harris, and what that might mean for Black Americans, the South, and the nation as a whole.

She gives blunt advice on how Republicans can get more of the Black vote. (I happen to think it's pretty solid advice.)

And we talk about whether Trump’s four years were a fever … or something more lasting.

