© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

SouthBound: Political Scientist Andra Gillespie Diagnoses The Last Four Years - Was It A Virus Or A Cancer?

Ways To Subscribe

Andra Gillespie is director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University in Atlanta.

andra gillespie photo.jpg
Photo by Addison Hill

Before joining the faculty at Emory, she worked as an analyst for Democratic pollster Mark Mellman. Her research focuses on the political leadership of the post-civil rights generation. She writes and teaches about race and American politics.

As you can imagine, these past four years she’s been busy.

We talked about the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, including the new vice president, Kamala Harris, and what that might mean for Black Americans, the South, and the nation as a whole.

She gives blunt advice on how Republicans can get more of the Black vote. (I happen to think it's pretty solid advice.)

And we talk about whether Trump’s four years were a fever … or something more lasting.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Lemon Yellow Hayes, "Public Apology"
  • Soft and Furious, "And Never Come Back"
SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson