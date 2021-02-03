© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Ada Limón On Making Poetry In A Pandemic And Finding 'Radical Hope' In Anxious Times

Ada Limón is one of America’s finest poets. Her book “Bright Dead Things” was a finalist for the National Book Award for poetry, and her follow-up, “The Carrying,” won the National Book Critics Circle award.

She’s a native Californian but now lives in Lexington, Kentucky, where she has thought a lot about the hospitality of the South – especially during the pandemic.

Ada and I also talked about something we have in common – the struggle as a couple to have a child. And we end up talking about how much hope is possible in the world we’re living in.

But first, she reads us a poem.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • PC III, "Words Or Silence I"
  • Kevin MacLeod, "Clean Soul"

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
