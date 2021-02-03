SouthBound: Ada Limón On Making Poetry In A Pandemic And Finding 'Radical Hope' In Anxious Times

Ada Limón is one of America’s finest poets. Her book “Bright Dead Things” was a finalist for the National Book Award for poetry, and her follow-up, “The Carrying,” won the National Book Critics Circle award.

She’s a native Californian but now lives in Lexington, Kentucky, where she has thought a lot about the hospitality of the South – especially during the pandemic.

Ada and I also talked about something we have in common – the struggle as a couple to have a child. And we end up talking about how much hope is possible in the world we’re living in.

But first, she reads us a poem.

