SouthBound: Ada Limón On Making Poetry In A Pandemic And Finding 'Radical Hope' In Anxious Times
Ada Limón is one of America’s finest poets. Her book “Bright Dead Things” was a finalist for the National Book Award for poetry, and her follow-up, “The Carrying,” won the National Book Critics Circle award.
She’s a native Californian but now lives in Lexington, Kentucky, where she has thought a lot about the hospitality of the South – especially during the pandemic.
Ada and I also talked about something we have in common – the struggle as a couple to have a child. And we end up talking about how much hope is possible in the world we’re living in.
But first, she reads us a poem.
Show notes:
- "Love Poem with Apologies for My Appearance"
- "State Bird"
- "Service"
- Her piece on PBS about radical hope
