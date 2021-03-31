SouthBound Replay: Rhiannon Giddens Connects The Musical Dots In The South, And All Over The World

Today we’re bringing you a replay of a conversation we had with musician Rhiannon Giddens back in October of 2019, on the morning of a concert she’d perform that night here in Charlotte. Remember live music? That was fun.

Giddens’ musical life has covered an extraordinary range, from string-band music with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, to operas she has performed and written, to the global roots music she’s exploring with her partner Francesco Turrisi. Their new album, titled “They’re Calling Me Home,” comes out next month.

She’s also a member of the group Our Native Daughters, with three other Black female banjo players. She acted in the TV series “Nashville,” and was a featured commentator in Ken Burns’ series on country music.

In this episode, we explore how Giddens’ background in a multiracial, multicultural family laid the groundwork for her lifelong search of the musical roots that connect us all.

But we start out talking about something else that connects many Southerners: our food. In particular, for Giddens, the K&W Cafeteria in her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina.

