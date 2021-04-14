© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Comedian Nate Bargatze On Working Clean, Joking About A Dead Dog, And Doing Stand-Up At A Drive-In Theater

Published April 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Tennessee comedian Nate Bargatze has been a favorite on the talk-show circuit and in comedy clubs across the country.

He has a new special on Netflix called “The Greatest Average American" — one of the few specials filmed in the COVID-19 era.

Bargatze takes pride in his "average American" status – he and his wife met when they were both working at an Applebee’s.

His humor is family-friendly. But there’s a sharp mind underneath it. He thinks about the normal stuff in life harder than most of us do. And that comes out in not just his material but in our conversation.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Jahzzar, "Joke"
  • Lobo Loco, "Funny Day With You"
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
