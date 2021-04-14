SouthBound: Comedian Nate Bargatze On Working Clean, Joking About A Dead Dog, And Doing Stand-Up At A Drive-In Theater

Tennessee comedian Nate Bargatze has been a favorite on the talk-show circuit and in comedy clubs across the country.

He has a new special on Netflix called “The Greatest Average American" — one of the few specials filmed in the COVID-19 era.

Bargatze takes pride in his "average American" status – he and his wife met when they were both working at an Applebee’s.

His humor is family-friendly. But there’s a sharp mind underneath it. He thinks about the normal stuff in life harder than most of us do. And that comes out in not just his material but in our conversation.

