© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

SouthBound: Adrian Miller Tells The Stories Of Black Barbecue Pioneers

Published April 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Adrian Miller lives in Colorado, but he has more than earned his merit badge as an honorary Southerner.

Adrian Miller barbecue
Photo by Paul Miller

His first book, called “Soul Food,” won a James Beard Award – that’s like an Oscar in the food world. He also wrote a book called “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet,” about the Black cooks who have fed first families over the years.

And now he has a new book, “Black Smoke,” about the Black men and women who were among America’s barbecue pioneers.

Adrian’s book taught me so much about where our barbecue came from, how it has evolved, and why we argue so much about which barbecue is the best. (I will not dive into that argument right now, except to say that this show is based in North Carolina.)

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Podington Bear, "Wednesday Night Flavor"
  • Crowander, "Have a Smoke"
SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson