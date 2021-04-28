SouthBound: Adrian Miller Tells The Stories Of Black Barbecue Pioneers

Adrian Miller lives in Colorado, but he has more than earned his merit badge as an honorary Southerner.

Photo by Paul Miller

His first book, called “Soul Food,” won a James Beard Award – that’s like an Oscar in the food world. He also wrote a book called “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet,” about the Black cooks who have fed first families over the years.

And now he has a new book, “Black Smoke,” about the Black men and women who were among America’s barbecue pioneers.

Adrian’s book taught me so much about where our barbecue came from, how it has evolved, and why we argue so much about which barbecue is the best. (I will not dive into that argument right now, except to say that this show is based in North Carolina.)

