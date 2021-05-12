© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Anna Sale Talks About Hard Things, Including (Of Course) Death, Sex And Money

Published May 12, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
This episode was a little intimidating for me, because I’m interviewing one of the best interviewers in the world.

Anna Sale
Photo by Gabriela Hasbun
Anna Sale

Anna Sale is the host of the podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” which time and again dares to talk about the most uncomfortable parts of being human – and by doing that, makes us feel a little less alone.

Sale has a new book that goes even further into some of those uncomfortable places. It’s called “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” So Sale and I talked about some hard things. Friendship. Family. How growing up in the South helps define who we are.

I learned some things about who Anna Sale is … and I think you will, too.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Jahzzar, "Talk To Me"
  • Blue Dot Sessions, "One Quiet Conversation"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
