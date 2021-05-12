SouthBound: Anna Sale Talks About Hard Things, Including (Of Course) Death, Sex And Money
This episode was a little intimidating for me, because I’m interviewing one of the best interviewers in the world.
Anna Sale is the host of the podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” which time and again dares to talk about the most uncomfortable parts of being human – and by doing that, makes us feel a little less alone.
Sale has a new book that goes even further into some of those uncomfortable places. It’s called “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” So Sale and I talked about some hard things. Friendship. Family. How growing up in the South helps define who we are.
I learned some things about who Anna Sale is … and I think you will, too.
Show notes:
- The "Death, Sex & Money" home page
- Her book, "Let's Talk About Hard Things"
- A profile of Anna from The New York Times
- Her recent essay on how to talk to people post-COVID-19
Other music in this episode:
- Jahzzar, "Talk To Me"
- Blue Dot Sessions, "One Quiet Conversation"