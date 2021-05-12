SouthBound: Anna Sale Talks About Hard Things, Including (Of Course) Death, Sex And Money

This episode was a little intimidating for me, because I’m interviewing one of the best interviewers in the world.

Photo by Gabriela Hasbun Anna Sale

Anna Sale is the host of the podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” which time and again dares to talk about the most uncomfortable parts of being human – and by doing that, makes us feel a little less alone.

Sale has a new book that goes even further into some of those uncomfortable places. It’s called “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” So Sale and I talked about some hard things. Friendship. Family. How growing up in the South helps define who we are.

I learned some things about who Anna Sale is … and I think you will, too.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode: