Historian Hilary Green On Unearthing The Stories Of The Enslaved People Who Built A University

The big state universities of the South — the places so many of us went to school, and still root for on football Saturdays — were often, and largely, built by enslaved people.

That was certainly true at the University of Alabama, where a historian named Hilary Green came to work as a professor a few years ago.

Her research into that hidden history led to a project called Hallowed Grounds, which includes a campus tour that nearly 5,000 people have taken.

I spoke to Hilary Green about what that work means to her, and why it matters — especially in a time when we’re in a national debate over just what our history really is.

Show notes

Green's Hallowed Grounds project

Her website

Other music in this episode