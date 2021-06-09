Historian Hilary Green On Unearthing The Stories Of The Enslaved People Who Built A University
The big state universities of the South — the places so many of us went to school, and still root for on football Saturdays — were often, and largely, built by enslaved people.
That was certainly true at the University of Alabama, where a historian named Hilary Green came to work as a professor a few years ago.
Her research into that hidden history led to a project called Hallowed Grounds, which includes a campus tour that nearly 5,000 people have taken.
I spoke to Hilary Green about what that work means to her, and why it matters — especially in a time when we’re in a national debate over just what our history really is.
Show notes
- Green's Hallowed Grounds project
- Her website
Other music in this episode
- Uncan, "Past"
- John Woodard, "History Repeats (Instrumental)"