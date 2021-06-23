© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Cate Doty On What She Learned From Writing About Weddings -- And From Falling In Love

Published June 23, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Today we’re talking about the thing called love with my guest Cate Doty.

Photo by Baxter Miller
Cate Doty

She’s a Southerner, a University of North Carolina grad who now lives in Raleigh. But she spent a key period of her career working on the wedding desk of The New York Times, writing about the couplings of the rich and powerful … and sometimes other folks, too. And along the way, she fell in love herself.

She writes about all of it in her new book “Mergers and Acquisitions.” Cate talks about how she could sometimes tell when a marriage was going to turn out wrong … and how the rest of us can tell when we find the one that’s right.

You might hear some occasional thumping in the background of today’s episode … some folks came to work on Cate’s house at a time she wasn’t expecting.

But sometimes you just to have roll with it – in love and in podcasting.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary that airs every Monday. He's the author of "The Elephant in the Room," a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. He has also written for publications including Esquire, ESPN The Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Garden & Gun. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.
