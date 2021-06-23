SouthBound: Cate Doty On What She Learned From Writing About Weddings -- And From Falling In Love

Today we’re talking about the thing called love with my guest Cate Doty.

Photo by Baxter Miller Cate Doty

She’s a Southerner, a University of North Carolina grad who now lives in Raleigh. But she spent a key period of her career working on the wedding desk of The New York Times, writing about the couplings of the rich and powerful … and sometimes other folks, too. And along the way, she fell in love herself.

She writes about all of it in her new book “Mergers and Acquisitions.” Cate talks about how she could sometimes tell when a marriage was going to turn out wrong … and how the rest of us can tell when we find the one that’s right.

You might hear some occasional thumping in the background of today’s episode … some folks came to work on Cate’s house at a time she wasn’t expecting.

But sometimes you just to have roll with it – in love and in podcasting.

