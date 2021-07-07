© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound: Whale-Watcher Clay George On Saving Endangered Species, Battling Climate Change, And A Whale Named Ruffian

Published July 7, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It’s summer, so today we’re talking about the ocean. To be specific, we’re talking about whales — and other marine creatures — with guest Clay George.

Clay George mug.JPG

George is a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He’s based in Tommy Tomlinson's hometown of Brunswick, Georgia. Garden & Gun magazine named George one of its “Southern Heroes” for the work he’s done as part of a team to keep the North Atlantic right whale from going extinct.

He helps track the whales when they come south to give birth in the wintertime, and also does the delicate and dangerous work of disentanglement — cutting the whales loose from fishing lines.

The whales he’s helped save include one incredibly tough whale named Ruffian.

We talk about Ruffian, and manatees, and the issues our Southern marine animals face — including the massive one that is already changing the coast: climate change.

Show notes

Other music in this episode

  • Gotama, "The Ocean in a Drop"
  • Borrtex, "Ocean"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
